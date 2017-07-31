No challenge for Narendra Modi in 2019 elections, nobody has the capacity to beat him: Nitish Kumar

Showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that “nobody has the capability to challenge him” in the 2019 elections. “Modi ji ka muqabla karne ki kisi mein chhamta hai nahi,” said Kumar in his first press conference after being sworn in as the chief minister for the sixth time.
Interestingly, Kumar had severed ties with the BJP before the 2014 elections after the NDA nominated Modi as its prime ministerial candidate. Kumar, however, had said his reason to break the alliance with the BJP was that he did not wish to empower the communal forces.
Three years later, Kumar however, joined hands with the BJP after breaking the Grand Alliance with RJD and Congress in Bihar and formed anew government in alliance with the saffron party. Citing corruption cases against RJD leaders, Kumar resigned as the chief minister last week, only to be sworn in as the chief minister again with the support of the BJP.
In the press conference, Kumar also hit out at the RJD leaders for not coming clean on the corruption charges and held them responsible for the breaking of the Grand Alliance. Kumar said he tried hard to save the Grand Alliance or the Mahagathbandhan, but things were getting difficult for him after corruption charges were levelled against RJD leaders, including Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav who was the deputy chief minister. “I didn’t have a choice as I tolerated everything. I thought this happens in an alliance,”said Kumar.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:11 pmThis is called chatugiriReply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:02 pmGirgit ka DNA HAI.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:01 pmHe will nitish him..but modi will outnitish him...Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 5:58 pmModiji bhi haar jayenge bechenge chai aur nitish ji jaenge jailReply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 5:57 pmThe mahathadhbandhan of lalloo and congress is alone in indian politics, indians no more can tolerate any more corrupt polticians as their voter ethics have risen because of. Soscial media concious ness but surprisingly the politicians who left their ambitions,claim to the pm ship sharadyadav and adwani due to jain hawala kand diries r on the side of anti modi set up.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 5:51 pmwhat a farce this wily fox Nitish used Lal Krishna as a shield to hurl abuses on Feku56 in 2013 and now leading torch bearer of Feku56 . hope Lal Krishna at least now have wisdom and courage to sit at home than sharing dinner table with NitishReply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 5:51 pmPmModiji Nitishji in combination will make excellent position progress in India so that lalu character pappu. kejri Maya hati can not tolerate Great congratulations for Pm Modiji Cm Nitishji All NDA Members in Parliament from Dr Miss Anju Bhattacharyya ex IIT NewDelhi-110016Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 5:51 pmBetween perceived communalism and corruption, the former is a lesser evil.Reply
- Load More Comments