No challenge for Narendra Modi in 2019 elections, nobody has the capacity to beat him: Nitish Kumar

Showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that “nobody has the capability to challenge him” in the 2019 elections. “Modi ji ka muqabla karne ki kisi mein chhamta hai nahi,” said Kumar in his first press conference after being sworn in as the chief minister for the sixth time.

Interestingly, Kumar had severed ties with the BJP before the 2014 elections after the NDA nominated Modi as its prime ministerial candidate. Kumar, however, had said his reason to break the alliance with the BJP was that he did not wish to empower the communal forces.

Three years later, Kumar however, joined hands with the BJP after breaking the Grand Alliance with RJD and Congress in Bihar and formed anew government in alliance with the saffron party. Citing corruption cases against RJD leaders, Kumar resigned as the chief minister last week, only to be sworn in as the chief minister again with the support of the BJP.

In the press conference, Kumar also hit out at the RJD leaders for not coming clean on the corruption charges and held them responsible for the breaking of the Grand Alliance. Kumar said he tried hard to save the Grand Alliance or the Mahagathbandhan, but things were getting difficult for him after corruption charges were levelled against RJD leaders, including Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav who was the deputy chief minister. “I didn’t have a choice as I tolerated everything. I thought this happens in an alliance,”said Kumar.

