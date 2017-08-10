Nitish Kumar launches mobile therapy van for elderly people

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday flagged off mobile therapy vans which would provide basic medical assistance to elderly people, widows and other section who requires social security. The CM flagged off mobile therapy vans to launch “Buniyadi Sanjivani Sewa” at a function here in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and minister for Social Welfare department Manju Varma.

A total of 11 vans were send on the occasion to as many districts including Nalanda, Patna, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, Purnea, Rohtas, Darbhanga and Samastipur.

The vans equipped with basic medical apparatus and accompanied by technical team would provide basic medical care to elderly people, widows and disabled in the districts.

The van is an outcome of a joint project of the World Bank and the Bihar government which is run by Social Welfare department, an official statement said in Patna. In time to come a total of 101 “Buniyadi Sewa Kendra” (basic service centres) would be opened in all sub-divisions for the purpose.

Work is in progress on setting up 87 such centres, the statement added.

