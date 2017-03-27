Nitish Kumar lauds Chhattisgarh govt’s PDS

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today paid a courtesy visit to his Chhattisgarh counterpart Raman Singh here and appreciated the public distribution system (PDS) of the BJP-ruled state. “Lauding the PDS of Chhattisgarh government, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar described it as most transparent distribution system in the country. He paid a courtesy visit to CM Raman Singh at his official residence here,” an official release said.

During the discussion, Kumar said Chhattisgarh’s PDS has a better system for ration distribution to poor along with a good process for paddy procurement from framers under minimum support price.

“Kumar also appreciated the online system of paddy procurement in the state and told Raman Singh that he was greatly influenced by storage mechanism for paddy,” said the release.

The two CMs also discussed development schemes being run in both the states. Bihar’s Education Minister Ashok Chaudhary and Water Resources Minister Rajiv Ranjan were also present on the occasion.

Kumar was in Chhattisgarh today to take part in a programme of Manwa Kurmi Kshatriya Samaj at Parastarai village, located around 20 kms from here, where he administered pledge to thousands of people to quit booze.

