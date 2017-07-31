Nitish Kumar: Tolerated RJD leaders a lot, didn’t have any choice than to break Grand Alliance

Bihar state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Bihar state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Holding his first press conference after being sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar on Monday stated that he tried hard to save the grand alliance, but things were getting difficult for him after corruption charges against RJD leaders including Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav who was the deputy chief minister. “I didn’t have a choice as I tolerated everything. I thought this happens in alliance,”said Kumar.

The chief minister once again said that he requested the RJD leaders several time to come clean on the corruption charges and explain them to public. “But it didn’t happen,”added Kumar.

In a dramatic move last week, Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister and broke the JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar, only to be sworn in again with the BJP support. Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi replaced Tejashwi Yadav as the deputy chief minister.

The decision to tie up with BJP, however, didn’t go down well with several JDU leaders including Sharad Yadav who believed the end of “grand alliance” in Bihar was very “unpleasant” and “unfortunate”.

The RJD also filed two PILs in the Patna High Court against the formation of new JDU-BJP government in Bihar. However, the petitions was rejected by the court.

