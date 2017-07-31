Nitish Kumar: Tolerated RJD leaders a lot, didn’t have any choice than to break Grand Alliance

Holding his first press conference after being sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar on Monday stated that he tried hard to save the grand alliance, but things were getting difficult for him after corruption charges against RJD leaders including Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav who was the deputy chief minister. “I didn’t have a choice as I tolerated everything. I thought this happens in alliance,”said Kumar.
The chief minister once again said that he requested the RJD leaders several time to come clean on the corruption charges and explain them to public. “But it didn’t happen,”added Kumar.
In a dramatic move last week, Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister and broke the JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar, only to be sworn in again with the BJP support. Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi replaced Tejashwi Yadav as the deputy chief minister.
The decision to tie up with BJP, however, didn’t go down well with several JDU leaders including Sharad Yadav who believed the end of “grand alliance” in Bihar was very “unpleasant” and “unfortunate”.
The RJD also filed two PILs in the Patna High Court against the formation of new JDU-BJP government in Bihar. However, the petitions was rejected by the court.
- Jul 31, 2017 at 4:38 pmPseudo-Secular Scholars Like Sharad have No Shame what-so-ever? Neither for Lalu's corruption Nor for No common civil code here?? Their Greatest leaders Like Nehru-Ambedkar failed to do even common civil code?? I feel ashamed to call them secular.. Better Change Dirty Laws Done by pseudo secular Nehru-Ambedkar like No Common civil code? Else till then cancel Hindu 1-wife Act Law done by Buddha Ambedkar. Revert Mr.Ambedkar Laws. Allow 2-shadi written Talak for Hindu. And force China 1-child Law to Muslim brothers for next 70 years. That shall help Muslims to prosper like China and ISIS Terror shall reduce. Stop Education in Madrassah, teach muslims together with Hindu in common schools. Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in each school for Muslim Girls! Gift them reservation in BC Quota!! in place of Ambedkar caste?Reply