JD(U) crisis: Sharad Yadav asked not to ‘cross limits’

On the day JD(U) MP Sharad Yadav began his three-day ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Bihar, the party asked him to refrain from making comments that could damage its image.

This comes closely after Yadav claimed the party broke the “trust of 11 crore people” by aligning with the BJP.

Reacting to Yadav’s statement, party spokesperson K C Tyagi said told news agency PTI, “The political language being used by him is very objectionable and uncomfortable for the party president (Nitish Kumar) and the government (of Bihar). It will be better if he puts his point of view at the party’s national executive on August 19. We will ask him to refrain from making statement which crosses limits.”

Yadav seemed to be choosing his own path now, Tyagi said, claiming that it was not leaders from the JD(U) but Lalu Prasad-led RJD who have arranged his programmes.

Asked if the party would take any disciplinary action against him, he said it had not taken any such measure so far.

Tyagi also objected to Yadav’s comments that he remained with the grand alliance, saying it was objectionable for a senior leader like him to say after the party has broken ties with it and joined hands with the NDA.

He said all party MLAs, MLCs and district president in Bihar were with Kumar’s decision and it was leaders of the RJD who have made arrangements for Yadav’s tour through the state.

Yadav said the grand alliance had secured two-thirds majority in the 2015 assembly poll and people were now feeling “cheated” with Kumar’s decision.

“During the election we campaigned for one and a half month tirelessly and sought vote for the grand alliance. Our alliance had only 3 helicopters for campaigning against 26 of the opposite party. In my entire political career and after independence I have no other example of two political parties with different ideologies and manifestos fighting against each other in elections and then joining hands after 20 months,” he said.

Asked whether his trip did not amount to “anti-party activity”, Yadav, who is the leader of the party in the Upper House, said, “I do not want to make any comment.”

