JD(U) condemns Congress’ ‘unfriendly’ behaviour towards Nitish Kumar

The Janta Dal (United) on Tuesday condemned Congress’ ‘unfriendly and unwarranted’ behaviour towards its chief Nitish Kumar, compelling the party to wonder why the latter seemed bent on shortening the life of their grand alliance along with the RJD in Bihar. Amid rising uncertainties over JD(U) rejoining hands with the NDA, party spokesperson K C Tyagi clarified that there was no question of joining the saffron alliance. Commenting on JD(U)’s decision to back NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, Tyagi referred to his party’s ‘natural’ relations with the BJP when it was part of the NDA.

Slamming Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s comments on Nitish Kumar for his support to Kovind, Tyagi said, “Our support to Kovind is an isolated incident. Why are some people bent on making it permanent with such comments and shortening the life of our grand alliance? Azad’s comments are not in good taste. These are unfriendly and unwarranted. We have never made critical remarks against Congress leaders.”

Azad, in an indirect attack on the Bihar CM, had said on Monday that people with one principle take one decision, and those who have many take different decisions. Tyagi, replying to a question on rising uncertainties over JD(U) rejoining hands with the NDA, said, “Our relations with the BJP were ‘sahaj’ (natural) but we parted ways due to our ideological differences.” The spokesperson also urged the RJD and Congress, JD(U)’s two allies in the Bihar government, to look beyond the July 17 presidential poll.

Kumar, on the other hand, hit out at the Congress over projecting Meira Kumar as the Opposition’s presidential pick. Kumar, who had referred to Meira Kumari as ‘Bihar ki beti’, said, “I have a lot of respect for Meira Kumar, but ‘Bihar ki beti’ has been nominated only to lose.”

