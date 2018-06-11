Nitish Kumar dismisses reports of rift with BJP, says rumours being spread by leaders seeking publicity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the issue of seat-sharing would be decided when polls approach. (File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the issue of seat-sharing would be decided when polls approach. (File)

Dismissing reports of a rift in the JD(U)-BJP alliance, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said such rumours were the handiwork of leaders trying to seek publicity. Saying that there was no basis to reports that the JD(U) had demanded 25 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections, Kumar said the issue of seat-sharing would be decided when polls approach.

“There is no discontent. The problem is, today newspapers have more pages than before, news channels run 24X7 and then there is social media where anybody can say anything without worrying about backing a claim with facts,” Kumar said on the sidelines of a Lok Samvad event in Patna.

Speculation of a rift between the alliance partners was triggered after JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi said last week that Kumar would play the role of an elder brother in the Bihar NDA alliance. Moreover, the demands by JD(U) leaders for making Kumar face of the NDA in Bihar was seen as a tactical position for getting a lion’s share in the seat-sharing arrangement.

Seeking to nip the rumours in the bud, Kumar said such statements had no substance. “When elections come, all things, seat-sharing included, will be discussed and decided. This is not the time. Though some people may go on issuing statements for publicity, these have no substance (inmein koi dam nahin hai),” Kumar said.

The demand for Kumar being made the face of NDA in Bihar has prompted another alliance partner RLSP to say that the next Lok Sabha elections be fought under the leadership of its chief Upendra Kushwaha. Kushwaha skipped a get-together of top NDA leaders in Bihar on Thursday last week. An Iftar party hosted by Kushwaha on Sunday was not attended by Kumar, Sushil Modi and leaders from the LJP, which further fueled talks of discontent within the NDA in Bihar.

