JD(U) MLA suspended

CM Nitish Kumar's government does not protect any wrongdoer irrespective of political affiliation, Sanjay Singh, MLC, said.

Ruling JD(U) on Thursday suspended its MLA Mewalal Chaudhary against whom an FIR has been registered in connection with irregularities in appointment during his tenure as Vice Chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University. The party has suspended Mewalal Chaudhary in view of “serious allegations” against him, JD(U) state chief spokesman Sanjay Singh told reporters.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government does not protect any wrongdoer irrespective of political affiliation or position held, Singh, MLC, said.

Chaudhary’s suspension announcement came two days after an FIR was lodged against him at Bhagalpur where the university is located.

Chaudhary who served as Vice Chancellor of the Agriculture university, left the job to contest 2015 polls on JD(U) ticket and was elected from Tarapur Assembly seat in Munger district.

The FIR has been registered against him on the basis of report of present VC regarding some anomalies found in the appointment of Assistant Professors and Junior scientists.

The probe has brought to light irregularities in the appointment of 161 Assistant Professors and Junior Scientists in 2012.