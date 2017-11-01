Nitish Kumar is ‘anti-reservation’, alleges Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD Chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo) RJD Chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Wednesday seconded the remarks made by two ruling JD(U) leaders on the issue of Dalit quota and accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being “anti-reservation”. Addressing a press conference under ‘Vanchit Varg Morcha’ banner, former Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary and ex-minister Shyam Rajak had on Monday alleged that quota in promotion was being scrapped and there is a proposal to introduce creamy layer in reservations for SCs and STs.

The duo had also blamed the “lack of political will” on part of the Centre and state governments in dealing with this issue.

Rajak, who was earlier with the RJD, had however clarified that he was not “questioning the intentions of the Nitish Kumar government”.

Prasad on Wednesday told reporters in Patna, “What Uday Narayan Choudhary and Shyam Rajak have said is right. Reservation for Dalits is under attack from various quarters. I am surprised that their party president Nitish Kumar has been keeping mum over the issue. I know, he has always been anti-reservation.”

Choudhary and Rajak’s remarks had drawn flak from the JD (U) leadership with its state unit chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh stating that “people tend to develop concerns when they do not hold any post”.

Interestingly, the JD(U) state president’s views were echoed by Hindustani Awam Morcha leader and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said, “I have worked with both these people. They are shedding crocodile tears. There is nothing but frustration behind their outpourings.”

Prasad also took potshots at Nitish Kumar over prohibition in Bihar, terming it a “fraud”.

“May be, since he does not drink, he is unaware that the state is witnessing home delivery of illicit liquor,” the RJD supremo said.

Referring to death of four people after drinking spurious liquor in Rohtas district, he said, “We were a coalition partner in his government when he had decided to enforce a ban on sale and consumption of alcohol. We had forewarned that the decision might open the floodgates for sale of spurious liquor.”

