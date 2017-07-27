Nitish Kumar is an opportunist, Bihar mandate was against BJP: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad claimed the CBI cases against him and his family are part of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP and Nitish. (file photo) Lalu Prasad claimed the CBI cases against him and his family are part of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP and Nitish. (file photo)

Calling Nitish Kumar an “opportunist”, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav lashed out at the Bihar Chief Minister for ‘deceiving’ him and joining hands with BJP.

“I considered him as my younger brother and told him he could be the CM. People asked me what I would do if I got more number of seats. If I was greedy, I would not have let him be the CM,” Lalu said at the press conference. “Hum boley Shankar bhagwan ki tarah jao, raaj karo, par yeh toh Bhasmasur nikla.”

Lalu Prasad reminded Nitish about his promise to never join hands with the BJP again and alleged that he forgot the “anti-communal” goals of the grand alliance. “Nitish said he’d do anything but join hands with BJP,” he said. “The mandate was against BJP, to throw out Modi-Shah out of Bihar. They said I was a beef eater. Nitish Kumar is huge opportunist.”

The RJD chief claimed the CBI cases against him and his family are part of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP and Nitish. “Mere saath chhal kia hai. Nitish Kumar ko main charge karta ke BJP se milke inhone CBI case karvaya hai (They have deceived me. Nitish Kumar has connived with the BJP to get the CBI case against me),” he alleged. “All the allegations against me are false.”

He alleged the BJP wanted to put Tejashwi in check as he would have become a worthy opponent in 2019. “They (BJP) wanted to pin the blame on Tejashwi. They were afraid that Tejashwi would come up as a worthy opponent in 2019. This is a conspiracy by Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. This is nothing but political vendetta.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd