Nitish Kumar inuagurates excavation work at Lal Pahari in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday inaugurated archaeological excavation work at Lal Pahari near Jainagar in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district. The excavation work will be carried out by Archaeological Survey of India under the banner of Bihar Virasat Vikas Samiti (BVVS) and Vishwa Bharti Vishwavidyalaya, West Bengal, a government release said.

Academic documentation will be done of the items discovered in the excavation, the release said, and added that a MoU was recently signed between Bihar Virasat Vikas Samiti (BVVS) and Vishwa Bharti Vishwavidyalaya in this regard.

Kumar also directed Art, Culture and Youth Affairs Department’s principal secretary, Chaitanya Prasad and Lakhisarai District Magistrate to put in place better management for conservation of places of archaeological importance in the district.

Lal Pahari has idols dating back to the 10th and 11th centuries installed at temples, besides a cave, archaeologist Anil Kumar said. Chaitanya Prasad added that a museum is likely to be constructed in Lakhisarai after identifying land for the purpose.

