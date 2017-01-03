Nitish Kumar has assets worth Rs 56 lakh, many of his ministers are crorepatis

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar PTI Photo Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has moveable and immoveable property worth Rs 56.49 lakh while about a dozen ministers in his Cabinet including Deputy CM Tejaswi Prasad Yadav and his elder brother and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav are in the “crorepati club”. The information was revealed as CM Nitish Kumar and his ministers declared their assets as part of a voluntary disclosure drive introduced since 2011.

While the CM has a flat in Delhi worth Rs 40 lakh, and has only Rs 42,566 in cash along with other assets worth Rs 16.49 lakh which includes his cows and five calves, Cooperative Minister Alok Mehta is the richest minister with assets worth Rs 6.36 crore, followed by Transport Minister Chandrika Rai’s assets worth Rs 6.20 crore.

The CM has a car loan of Rs 3.79 lakh. His son, Nishant, has moveable and immoveable assets worth Rs 2.36 crore. Nishant’s moveable assets have gone up by Rs 17 lakh and his immoveable property has shown a jump of Rs 4.69 lakh.

Deputy CM Tejaswi Prasad Yadav has assets worth Rs 1.38 crore as compared to assets worth Rs 3 crore owned by his elder brother and Cabinet colleague Tej Pratap Yadav.

Apart from Mehta and Rai, both RJD leaders, the other two richest ministers in the Cabinet are Fisheries Minister Awadhesh Kumar Singh (Congress) and Water Resources Minister Rajiv Ranjan a.k.a Lalan Singh (JDU).

Awadhesh Kumar Singh has assets worth Rs 5 crore while Lalan Singh has assets worth Rs 3.84 crore.

Prohibition and Excise Minister Abdul Jalil Mastan and Tourism Minister Anita Devi are the “poorest” ministers with assets worth Rs 26.78 lakh and Rs 21.75 lakh, respectively.

Some of the other crorepati ministers are Shailesh Kumar (Rs 2.42 crore), Shravan Kumar (Rs 2.30 crore), Maheshwar Hajari (Rs 1.69 core), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Rs 1.29 crore).