Nitish Kumar govt to pay Rs 4 lakh to wife of Bihar man killed by Pakistani in Saudi Arabia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PTI photo

The Nitish Kumar government on Wednesday decided to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the wife of a native of Madhubani who was stabbed to death by a Pakistani man in Saudi Arabia after Pakistan lost to India in the ICC Champions Trophy league match. The decision was taken in the meeting of Bihar cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. The state cabinet shared grief of the deceased family while approving a proposal of the Home department to this effect, principal secretary of Cabinet Coordination Department Brajesh Mehrotra told reporters.

He said the meeting took it as a special circumstance and gave green signal to the proposal to give an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to wife of the victim, Mehrotra said. Mohammad Sohail of village Shivotar Tola Sakri under Sakri police station of Bihar’s Madhubani district was allegedly stabbed to death by a Pakistani citizen in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on June 10 last.

The Pakistani was a co-worker-cum-room partner of the 28-year-old deceased Mohammad Sohail. The killing was triggered by anger after Pakistan lost to India in a league match in the Champions Trophy.

