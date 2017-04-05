Nitish Kumar emphasises on building good roads, conduct quality check with drones

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar . PTI Photo Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar . PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday laid emphasis on building good roads in rural areas and directed to conduct their quality check with the help of drones.

Kumar said this during a high level review meeting of the state’s Rural Works Department and took stock of the status of connectivity of villages through roads constructed under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna and the Mukhya Mantri Grameen Sadak yojna among others, an official statement said. The CM instructed to categorise villages on the basis of population so that the number of villages having a population of 100 to 250 was clear.

Kumar also stressed on following reservation policy while issuing tender for road construction.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now