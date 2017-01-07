Nitish Kumar doubles human chain length on prohibition in Bihar after PM Modi praises policy

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar share lighter moments during 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday. PTI Photo Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar share lighter moments during 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday. PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday decided to double up the length of the human chain planned to raise awareness on the liquor prohibition issue in the state, according to an NDTV report. Earlier, Nitish had planned a human chain spreading a distance of 5,000 km on January 21 to support among common people on the prohibition policy. However, the chain will now be spread over a stretch of 11,000 km. The decision comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising Nitish for his policy of imposing liquor prohibition in Bihar.

WATCH:

The Nitish Kumar government is trying to ensure that over two crore people participate in the event. Though the timing of the chain has not been decided yet but it will take place within a span of half an hour. The state government has decided to have several drones and helicopters in very district for aerial photography. The event is aimed to be the world’s largest and biggest on any issue.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd