Nitish Kumar dials Manipur CM over assault on Bihari students in NIT

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tuesday telephoned his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh to express concern over reported assault on students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Imphal, many of whom hailed from the state.

Kumar urged the Manipur CM to put a check on such incidents and ensure adequate security to students hailing from Bihar, an official release said here. The Chief Minister also asked his senior officers to coordinate with their counterparts in Manipur and look into the matter following which Director General of Police P K Thakur and Principal Secretary (Home) Amir Subhani spoke to their counterparts in the north-eastern state, the release added.

Several students, many of them from Bihar, were reportedly injured yesterday when some locals barged into the NIT campus and beat them up. A report from Imphal said that heated arguments had taken place during a football match between locals and hostellers on Sunday last. In the wake of it some locals barged into campus on Monday and thrashed students, many of them from Bihar.

The students have alleged that when the police was called, they sided with the locals and beat them up with batons and also took some of them into custody.

