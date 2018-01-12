Nitish Kumar’s convoy attacked in Buxar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy was on Friday attacked in Nandan area of Buxar district during a ‘samiksha yatra’, news agency ANI reported. The chief minister was rescued safely, though some security persons sustained injuries in the incident.

The chief minister is currently on a state-wide “Vikas Samiksha Yatra”. Earlier this month, Kumar had restrained policemen from going after a group of youngsters who waved black flags at his public meeting in Saharsa district, a PTI report had said. The incident took place at Sulindabad village in Kehra block of Saharsa, where the chief minister said a crackdown would lead to undue publicity for the youngsters who were “barely four or five in number” and remarked wryly “what is wrong with the black colour. It is a fine shade.”

“Dissent lends beauty to democracy,” the JDU chief had said in Saharsa.

Further details are awaited in connection with Friday’s incident.

