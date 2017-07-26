BJP offers support to Nitish Kumar, says ready to form govt under him in Bihar

Nitish Kumar resignation: “The BJP has decided to support him. We will support the govt formed under him. Will inform Governor also,” said BJP leader Sushil Modi. Nitish Kumar resignation: “The BJP has decided to support him. We will support the govt formed under him. Will inform Governor also,” said BJP leader Sushil Modi.

Bihar may soon have a BJP-JDU government as the saffron party has offered support to the JDU after Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister on Wednesday evening. The decision to offer support to the BJP was taken at a meeting of the state BJP leaders. “Nityanand Rai Ji and I called Nitish Kumar Ji. The BJP has decided to support him. We will support the govt formed under him. Will inform Governor also,” said BJP leader Sushil Modi.

Citing corruption charges against RJD leaders including Deputy Chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the chief minister amid the rift within the Grand Alliance. Kumar said it was getting difficult for him to work as, despite repeated request, the RJD leaders did not explain the corruption charges to the people.

“In the circumstances that prevail in Bihar, it became difficult to run the grand alliance government,” Kumar told reporters outside Raj Bhavan after submitting his resignation to Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi. He did not rule out taking BJP’s support for forming a new government.

Kumar, when asked about the chances of his forming a government with BJP’s support, said,”Whatever will be in the interest of Bihar will be done. Wait for the future to unfold. Whatever had to happen has happened. Now see what happens next.”

Kumar’s resignation was hailed by the BJP with many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating him for his bold step. However, RJD Chief Lalu Yadav called Nitish’s resignation a staged drama and accused him of being in collusion with the BJP and RSS.

