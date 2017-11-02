Bihar nod for outsourced jobs quota, Lalu Prasad Yadav calls it placebo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File)

The Bihar cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to reservations in government services outsourced to private agencies. Several Class III and IV jobs, such as those of computer operators, IT trainers, securitymen, drivers and cooks are being outsourced to private agencies, which have to now comply with government quota norms.

Cabinet secretary Brajesh Mehrotra said, "The cabinet has given its nod to reservation in outsourcing of government jobs." Contract jobs provided by the government already follow reservation norms.

A senior government official explained that an agency that provides any service to the government would recruit employees following reservation norms but the same agency would not be obliged to follow reservation norms while providing the same services to a private company. As per government norms, women would get 35 per cent reservation in government jobs.

Besides government employees hired on contract, several government services are outsourced to private agencies or companies. In this case, the private companies employ and pay them salaries. Now, a private company that has outsourced work by the government will have to recruit employees following reservation rules.

Though private agencies have not openly reacted to the decision, a firm providing IT services said, "We often try to get best professionals. Now, we will have to do it with caste parameters. It can be arduous. We are waiting to see how other agencies react to it."

RJD chief Lalu Prasad called the move a "placebo". "Nitish Kumar has always been anti-reservation. He has been into populist decisions only," he said. However, JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: "How can Lalu Prasad or anyone forget that it was Nitish Kumar who gave 50 per cent reservation to women in panchayats and local urban bodies. It was Nitish Kumar who also implemented 35 per per cent reservation for women in government jobs… Just for Lalu Prasad's reference, it was Rabri Devi's government which first hired engineers on contract."

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App