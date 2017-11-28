Nitish Kumar ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of corruption, says Tejashwi Yadav; Sushil Modi questions him on benami property

Tejashwi Yadav attacked the government over corruption (File Photo) Tejashwi Yadav attacked the government over corruption (File Photo)

After a war of words between RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap and Sushil Kumar Modi, his younger son Tejashwi Yadav was engaged in acrimonious exchanges with the Bihar deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday inside the Legislative Assembly.

The slugfest between the former and present deputy CMs started when Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary rejected a notice for adjournment motion by the opposition on various government scams. Enraged by this, Tejashwi stood up and said the issue was very important. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was earlier known for good governance, is now regarded as ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of corruption,” he said.

The younger son of the RJD supremo, whose security has been downgraded from Z+ to Z, said scams had become a regular feature under the JD(U)-BJP regime. “Not a day passes when people in Bihar do not open newspapers or TV expecting news of a new scam,” he said.

Reacting to the allegations, Sushil Modi said Tejashwi should tell the assembly about benami property worth Rs 1,000 crore amassed by him into which CBI was inquiring. “At the age of 28, he has become the owner of so many properties,” Modi claimed.

“At times, I am told that I am a child (a reference to a recent remark by the CM), and at the same time, I am also accused of corrupt deals. I was the Deputy CM for a considerable period of time. I want to know whether I was guilty of any corrupt deals during the period. On the other hand, the name of the CM has figured in a murder case and even a fine has been slapped on him by a court in that connection,” Tejashwi retorted.

Tejashwi was the deputy CM during the grand alliance of JD(U), RJD and the Congress, which collapsed over the issue of graft charges against him. Modi brought up the issue and sarcastically said, “Had he explained his position earlier, he would have been sitting even now on the Deputy CM’s chair.”

The incident comes on the backdrop of Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap threatening to beat up Modi during his son’s wedding, following which the deputy CM changed the location of the marriage ceremony.

