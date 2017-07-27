Nitish Kumar betrayed people of Bihar, says BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Archive photo) BSP chief Mayawati (Archive photo)

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday supported RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav while targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying the development in Bihar is a ‘wrong signal for democracy’, news agency PTI reported. Mayawati accused Nitish Kumar of betraying the trust of people who voted for anti-BJP grand alliance during 2015 Bihar assembly elections. She said the people of Bihar have been betrayed with state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar switching sides from the grand alliance to the NDA.

“The latest political developments in Bihar after Manipur and Goa clearly prove that future of democracy is at risk under the Narendra Modi government,” Mayawati alleged.

“Whatever has happened in Bihar after Manipur and Goa is the result of misuse of official machinery… To divert the people’s attention from wrong policies and corruption, the BJP has launched a drive to prove opposition leaders as corrupt which is most condemnable and dangerous for democracy,” she added.

Amid the prevailing tension in the Bihar Grand Alliance, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from his post on Wednesday.

“When I felt that I cannot work with my principles in this government, I separated myself. I submitted my resignation before the Governor. The Governor has accepted it and asked me to continue till further arrangements are made,” Kumar told reporters Wednesday, after submitting his resignation to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

However, a day after he resigned, Kumar took an oath as the chief minister of Bihar. Kumar was offered support by the BJP, a former ally of the JD(U). Kumar administered the oath by Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. BJP leader Sushil Modi was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

