Nitish Kumar ‘betrayal’ focus of Tejashwi Champaran yatra

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav Monday announced that he will start a yatra from Champaran ahead of the RJD’s “BJP Bhagao” rally on August 27 in Patna. The yatra is likely to be attended by top Opposition leaders. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already confirmed her participation. The event is being seen as the first attempt to cobble together the Opposition after Nitish’s exit from the Grand Alliance.

Tejashwi said the yatra would “talk about betrayal of the 2015 mandate” by Nitish. “It will talk about his political flipflop from Hey Ram to Jai Shri Ram,” he said, tweeting that “ab yachna nahi ran hoga (there will be no pleading now but battle)”. The yatra is likely to begin in the first week of August. Champaran was chosen not just because of its connection with Mahatma Gandhi but also to counter Nitish’s political symbolism as he begins all yatras from Champaran.

RJD national president Manoj Kumar Jha said: “Nitish will face a very tough Opposition now. The way Tejashwiji spoke in Assembly in his debut as Opposition leader is a good enough hint.” Meanwhile, former RJD MP Jagdanand Singh demanded Nitish’s resignation over the Barh case. “Nitish is known for ensuring speedy trial of several cases. Why is he not conducting speedy trial of the case against him? As long as the case is pending, he should resign,” said Singh.

The case pertains to the 1991 Lok Sabha polls, during which Dhibar (Barh) resident Sitaram Singh was killed in firing at a booth. Nitish had successfully contested as Janata Dal nominee from the Barh constituency. JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “RJD should study the case. Nitish’s name was dropped from the chargesheet. A petitioner had challenged it and the court proceeding was stayed in 2009.”

