Nitish Kumar applauds Union Budget 2018 on agriculture and health counts

Nitish lauded Jaitley’s announcement that minimum support price for Kharif crops would be calculated by adding 50 per cent to production cost and that a similar formula would be adopted for other crops. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey Nitish lauded Jaitley’s announcement that minimum support price for Kharif crops would be calculated by adding 50 per cent to production cost and that a similar formula would be adopted for other crops. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday lauded the Union Budget, saying it contained appreciable initiatives for the agriculture and health sectors. “I could not listen to the entire budget speech of (Finance Minister) Arun Jaitley, but heard the parts relating to agriculture, health and education. The finance minister deserves applause on these counts,” he told reporters at Patna.

The JD(U) chief lauded Jaitley’s announcement that the minimum support price for Kharif crops would be calculated by adding 50 per cent to the production cost and that a similar formula would be adopted for the other crops.

“In the health sector, the announcement of a Rs five lakh healthcare cover for 10 crore poor families is a huge initiative. The move would, in effect, benefit about 50 crore people. I congratulate Jaitley on this count as well,” Kumar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App