A day after The Indian Express reported that the Railways is considering the possibility of exiting or winding up Marhowra diesel locomotive factory being set up in Saran, Bihar, in partnership with GE, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said complete electrification of railways will take time, and until then diesel engines cannot be discarded. He said, “I have seen media reports…. I will talk to the Railways Minister in this regard.”

