Nitish for all polls at same time, says Congress started ‘dynastic rule’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI/File Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI/File Photo)

Echoing the BJP line, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday advocated simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and civic bodies. He contended that this can help save election expenses and give time to elected governments to focus more on good governance. Nitish also took a swipe at the Congress and the RJD for promoting dynastic politics. He said the Congress, in fact, had introduced “dynastic rule” in the country. Speaking with reporters after Lok Samvad, his public interaction programme, Nitish said, “Simultaneous Lok Sabha and Vidha Sabha polls, as also civic polls, would save not only recurrent election expenses but would give ample time to the elected governments to focus on governance.”

The BJP has mooted the idea for long. The RJD had rejected the idea, saying an elected government should be allowed to complete its full term. Stating that the Congress had “started dynastic rule in the country”, Nitish said he has been opposed to dynastic rule in politics from the beginning, and his stand on the issue has been unwavering.

Taking a potshot at RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family without naming them, Nitish said: “One gets a position in politics not to accumulate wealth but to work for people’s welfare. Property earned through illegal and corrupt means does not serve one good. One who does wrong is caught sooner rather than later. Misdeeds cannot be hidden for long.”

Reacting to increased petrol and diesel prices, the Bihar Chief Minister said: “There is a need to have a constant watch on price-rise but it is not fair to keep petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST only on consideration of price-rise. Price of these two are determined every day and, hence, it could be less one day and more on another day. But it is also true that governments need taxes for development work.”

