Nitish congratulates scientists over launch of 104 satellites

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar on Wednesday congratulated scientists over successful launch of a record 104 satellites. “Launch of 104 satellites by polar satellite launch vehicle PSLV-C37 has created history,” Kumar said in a statement at Patna.

“Its a matter of pride for the entire nation,” Kumar said.

“It’s result of hard work of scientists for which I congratulate them,” Kumar, who is an Engineering graduate, said.

Space agency ISRO on Wednesday scripted history by successfully launching a record 104 satellites, including India’s earth observation satellite, on a single rocket from the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

This is the highest number of satellites ever launched in a single mission.