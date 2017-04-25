Nitish condoles killing of CRPF men in Chhattisgarh

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today expressed grief over the killing of 25 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district in a Maoist attack and extended condolences to the families of the martyred personnel. Six of the 25 slain jawans hailed from Bihar.

“The nation will always remember their sacrifice. I pray to the almighty to give strength and courage to the family members of the slain jawans to bear with the loss of their dear and near ones. The people of Bihar are with the bereaved families,” Kumar said.

An ex-gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the next of kin of the CRPF men, Kumar said, adding that their funeral will be held with state honours.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now