Nitish chacha to stay CM: Tejashwi Prasad Yadav

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday said “uncle” Nitish Kumar was “very much the chief minister and that he was not eager to take the job. Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday said “uncle” Nitish Kumar was “very much the chief minister and that he was not eager to take the job.

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday said “uncle” Nitish Kumar was “very much the chief minister and that he was not eager to take the job. He spoke days after his mother Rabri Devi said Tejashwi’s elevation as Chief Minister was something the “people wanted”.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Rabri later said her comment was taken out of context and RJD chief Lalu Prasad also tried to muffle such talk by saying that his son was still “learning the art of governance”.

Speaking at an event in Patna on Sunday, Tejashwi said: “It is my chacha (uncle) who is the CM. Nitish uncle is very much the CM and there should not be any issue about it. He can continue as CM as long as he wants. Some people say certain things as an outburst of emotions. Whoever said such things must refrain from speaking in this way.”

However, senior RJD MLA Surendra Prasad Yadav suggested that Nitish “shift to national politics, handing over Bihar’s reins to Tejashwi”. He said after the UP results, things could also “change in Bihar”.

The ties between the Grand Alliance partners, RJD and JD(U), came under strain after Rabri’s remarks last Friday.

Trying to put a lid on the matter, Tejashwi said: “There are some people who want to create differences between the Grand Alliance partners. But one must remember Laluji’s words before the Assembly polls about making Nitish Kumar the CM even if the RJD got more seats than the JD(U).”