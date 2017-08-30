Nitish camp to petition VP Venkaiah Naidu to disqualify Sharad Yadav as Rajya Sabha MP

Nitish Kumar (left) and Sharad Yadav Nitish Kumar (left) and Sharad Yadav

The JD(U) has decided to petition Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to seek disqualification of rebel party MP Sharad Yadav from the Upper House. The JD(U) under Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has also decided to separately contest in the Election Commission (EC) the Sharad faction’s claim over the party’s name, flag and symbol.

“We are waiting for a call from EC to respond to the application submitted by the other side, but in case it does not happen soon, we will go to the EC on our own,” party secretary-general K C Tyagi told The Indian Express Tuesday.

Regarding the impending petition to the Rajya Sabha chairman, Tyagi maintained that Yadav was deemed to have voluntarily quit JD(U) membership by participating in Sunday’s RJD rally in Patna despite warnings from the party. Contrary to Yadav’s claim — that the rally was a combined show of RJD, JD(U) and Congress — the meeting, Tyagi said, was a solo RJD affair. “We are armed with clinching evidence to secure Sharad Yadav’s disqualification under Schedule 10 of the Constitution.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App