Nitish back in NDA: Will JD(U) now support Venkaiah Naidu in vice-presidential poll?

Nitish Kumar with senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi at an oath ceremony function, at Raj Bhawan in Patna on Thursday. Kumar was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar while Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister. (Source: PTI) Nitish Kumar with senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi at an oath ceremony function, at Raj Bhawan in Patna on Thursday. Kumar was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar while Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister. (Source: PTI)

With Nitish Kumar returning to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), would his JD(U) now back the ruling coalition’s candidate in the August 5 vice-presidential poll? Kumar, who had broken ranks with the Opposition to support Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election, had announced it would vote for Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the Opposition’s nominee for the vice-presidential post. However, with the latest developments in Bihar that saw political realignment in the state, the position of JD(U)’s support to Gandhi is not known

When asked if JD(U) would vote in favour of NDA’s M Venkaiah Naidu in the election, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, another ally in the NDA, said the matter has not yet been discussed. However, BJP MP from Buxar Ashwani Kumar Choubey told The Indian Express: “Now the JD(U) is part of NDA and it will back Naiduji”.

JD(U) has six members in Parliament. Kumar’s decision to support Kovind who took over as the 14th president on July 25, was the first clear signal that the JD(U) could return to BJP-led NDA. He had broken away from the coalition in 2013. He joined hands with the RJD and Congress to form a Grand Alliance in Bihar and won the 2015 polls giving hopes to the opposition on the possibility of coming up with a coalition to fight against BJP.

Yesterday, in a dramatic turn of events, Nitish resigned as Chief Minister of Bihar amid widening rift with alliance partner RJD. Soon after he quit the post and broke the alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party, NDA extended support to him and was sworn in as chief minister today with BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi as Deputy Chief Minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App