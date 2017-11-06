Nitish advises his men: Avoid responding in kind to Oppn’s inappropriate remarks

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday advised members of the JD(U) to avoid responding in kind to inappropriate remarks of adversaries, reports PTI.

“In my 43-year-long political journey, I have never made a remark that might have sounded petty… I also advise my party men to avoid responding in kind when our adversaries say anything inappropriate,” Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a weekly public interaction programme.

Kumar was responding to queries about a slanging match that had erupted between the RJD and the JD(U) last week when their leaders released pictures and issued statements questioning the character of top leaders of the rival side.

JD(U) spokesmen had last week released a picture of Tejaswi Yadav which showed him with an unidentified woman and a bottle of liquor in the backdrop to question his moral values. Tejaswi Yadav, younger son of Lalu Prasad, had said the picture predated his entry into politics.

“It was clicked during my cricketing days… perhaps at a party during an IPL match. I wonder what is so objectionable about the photograph and what is the JD(U) trying to prove,” he had said.

The JD(U) had made the photograph public a couple of days after the RJD released a picture of one Rakesh Singh, named in an old hooch case, with Kumar.

Asked about the RJD decision to appoint astrologer Shankar Charan Tripathi its spokesperson, Kumar said: “It shows they have lost faith in their own efforts.”

On the opposition’s relentless attacks on his government over the Srijan scam and the toilet scam, the chief minister said: “We deserve appreciation … These scams were unearthed by our government, our officials and not by some political loudmouths.”

Rebutting allegations by RJD leaders that post-prohibition liquor was being home delivered in Bihar, Kumar said: “People, especially in rural areas, are tipping off the police and bootleggers are being nabbed.”

“We are undeterred … in carrying forward our drives against social evils,” the chief minister said.

