Supreme Crisis
  • Nitin Gadkari will boycott Bengal business summit, informs Dilip Ghosh

Nitin Gadkari will boycott Bengal business summit, informs Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee said, “The government and party are different entities. If he boycotts the summit, it is assumed that the Centre does not prioritise industry.”

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: January 13, 2018 4:11 am
Maharashtra Congress seeks apology from Gadkari for 'insulting' Navy BJP insiders in Delhi said Gadkari will not be able to attend the summit as he has to attend an urgent meeting.  (Express Photo)
Related News

On a day Calcutta HC rescheduled BJYM’s bike rally after clashes between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will boycott West Bengal government’s 4th Bengal Global Business Summit slated for January 16 and 17.

Ghosh told reporters, Ghosh said: “We have apprised our leadership of today’s and yesterday’s incidents. The Centre has taken its decision.” State minister Partha Chatterjee said, “The government and party are different entities. If he boycotts the summit, it is assumed that the Centre does not prioritise industry.”

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 12: Latest News