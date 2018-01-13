Nitin Gadkari will boycott Bengal business summit, informs Dilip Ghosh

BJP insiders in Delhi said Gadkari will not be able to attend the summit as he has to attend an urgent meeting. (Express Photo) BJP insiders in Delhi said Gadkari will not be able to attend the summit as he has to attend an urgent meeting. (Express Photo)

On a day Calcutta HC rescheduled BJYM’s bike rally after clashes between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will boycott West Bengal government’s 4th Bengal Global Business Summit slated for January 16 and 17.

Ghosh told reporters, Ghosh said: “We have apprised our leadership of today’s and yesterday’s incidents. The Centre has taken its decision.” State minister Partha Chatterjee said, “The government and party are different entities. If he boycotts the summit, it is assumed that the Centre does not prioritise industry.”

