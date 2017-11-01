Nitin Gadkari, Vasundhara Raje discuss highway projects in Rajasthan

Raje had called on Gadkari to discuss highways infrastructure, water and irrigation projects in the state. (File) Raje had called on Gadkari to discuss highways infrastructure, water and irrigation projects in the state. (File)

Highway projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in Rajasthan came up for discussion during a meeting between Union minister Nitin Gadkari and state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje here today, an official said.

Raje had called on Gadkari to discuss highways infrastructure, water and irrigation projects in the state.

The projects discussed included schemes worth Rs 10,000 crore including three National Highways to be constructed in the state at Kherwara, Dungarpur, Sagwara and Banswara stretches among others, the official said.

Besides, projects under Sethubharatam were discussed during the meeting. Rajasthan Road Transport Minister Yunus Khan too attended the meet.

