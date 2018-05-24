Leftists lobby trying hard to prove BJP is anti-Muslim anti-Dalit: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari

How do you view the sectors you are in charge of now that you begin the last year?

See, some works are complete, while some are starting. One project that gives me a lot of happiness is the Rs 1 lakh-crore Delhi to Mumbai highway in which we have saved Rs 16000 cr in land acquisition. Instead of the Delhi-Ahmedabad-Surad-Vadodara-Mumbai alignment, we have fixed alignment of Delhi-Jaipur-Alwar-Sawai Madhopur-and then Madhya pradesh and Gujarat to reach Mumbai. Naturally, with this alignment, we have brought down the cost of land of the project to around Rs 80 lakh per hectare from Rs 7 crore per hectare. And I am happy to say that works worth Rs 45,000 crore on this highway will start in 15 days.

Will this ever come true or are these just your dreams?

Nitin Gadkari never spins dreams. Today I have issued work orders of five packages related to this project between Vadodara and Mumbai. And by December the entire work will be in full swing. We have constructed the ring road (around Delhi) in 500 days. The 14 lane road work would have taken 30 months, but it has taken around 12-14 months. And all the projects like the Zojila pass tunnel (in Jammu and Kashmir) have been executed with much lower cost. We have saved 10 to 12 per cent of the cost in all the projects through execution. The Zojila tunnel alone has saved Rs 1600 crore. And all these projects are transparent, corruption-free and time-bound.

Your government says it unclogged the highways sector. How did you do that?

There were 403 projects worth around Rs 3.85 lakh crore that were stalled projects when I took charge. We took 22 cabinet decisions in which we got the help of the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. I remember I would take marathon meetings starting 10 in the morning till midnight. I would meet bank officials, ministry officials and others and would get them various clearances for the works. I sat with them and solved each and every problem. Today the number of stalled projects is next to nil. And the most important thing is we saved Indian banks from around Rs 3 lakh crore of NPAs.

Are there no NPAs in the sector anymore?

All the NPAs related to the highways were from the older times. We, in fact, have increased the income of the banks. In fact if you want an example, let me tell you the chairman of (infrastructure major) Larsen and Toubro had come to me that they had to abandon a major contract once… today the situation is that L&T is engaged in projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in the sector. Every company is doing work worth Rs 10-15,000 crore. If you want another indicator, see the share markets, how stocks of all the companies engaged in the sector are doing so well. We have taken Cabinet decision to terminate 45 projects, re-tendered some projects and even loaned money to some through NHAI. Only the Delhi-Dehradun project we had to terminate, the contractor could not work, there were a lot of problems.

When will that be complete? Any timeline?

We will retender it. Discussions are on. I mean, there are a few of these projects in that list of 403 stalled projects.

Why hasn’t your government been able to revive the Real Estate sector yet?

It is a fact that the state of the real estate sector is not good. But the reason is that in this country only 1 per cent people possess the purchasing power to buy houses worth Rs 10 lakh or more. But the builders and developers made all big flats, for which there is no demand in the market. The demand is for low-cost housing. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, by 2022, lakhs of low cost houses will be built. Around six thousand such houses are being built in my constituency (Nagpur). Builders would borrow money from banks. So, everything from land to the project, was with borrowed money even though there was no demand. So they got stuck in a debt trap. The projects became non-viable. This was inevitable.

So we decided that for buying affordable houses up to 500 sq feet, we would give discount of four per cent on the loan interest rates. There is subsidy on houses beyond that size as well, subsidy of 2-3 per cent on loan amount of 10-15 lakh. All this will reduce the home loan EMIs. This (real estate sector) is all a game of supply and demand in the market. There was less demand and more supply. We need to bring in a balance.

What is your comment on the fact that the Motor vehicles amendment bill got stuck in Rajya Sabha?

What can I do? It went to Standing Committee, Select Committee, before that a committee of transport ministers from 20 states endorsed it… but they (opposition) just don’t let it be tabled in Rajya Sabha. People are dying in accidents every day. Five Parliament sessions have passed in the meantime. It is my responsibility to save people’s lives. This is not about party and politics. This is unfortunate that a matter like this on which there is unanimity, the bill cannot be passed.

Will it be passed in the remainder of the government’s term?

Well, it will be passed. We think for the best, and I am not saying prepare for the worst (laughs).

Is there any project in your ministries which you think should have happened but did not?

In inland waterways, the Yamuna project got stuck because of the National Green Tribunal order. (Former NGT chairman) Justice Swatanter Kumar ji put a stay on it and retired. It is still stayed. I, in fact, wanted to decongest Delhi and decrease its pollution.

What about the expressways, like Meerut?

It is done. The work is on schedule. Delhi to Meerut distance will be 40-45 minutes from present four hours. It will be complete by December or maximum March.

How do you rate your own performance and that of the government?

I don’t claim that we have done 100 per cent work. But I do say this, that the amount of work the Congress did in 48 years, we have done 10 times more work in 48 months under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Work on the Bihar package of PM and Kashmir package have started. The bridge in Arunachal Pradesh (Dhola-Sadiya bridge connecting Assam with Arunachal Pradesh) stand erected. In Arunachal Pradesh alone works worth Rs 3 lakh crore has started. In Jammu Kashmir, we are building the Zojilla pass tunnel for Rs 6,000 crore. The UDAN scheme has started, bullet train is coming…

What will be on top of your priority list in the last year?

Of all the work that I have done, cleaning the Ganga remains my topmost priority now.

Will that happen by March 2019, before the elections?

There are 200 Ganga cleaning-related projects. By March-end, 2019, 70-80 per cent of the Ganga will be clean.

But we have been hearing these claims since long and nothing happens.

I will give you the list of projects. I invite you to go and inspect each and one of them. Go to every village and district, I will give you the list. There 10 cities which are responsible for 70 per cent of the pollution load on Ganga. In Kanpur, seven projects are underway, five in Varanasi, 11 in Patna… go and see for yourself. Of course all this work will take time to be complete. Remember, what I say, I do.

What about the Punjab-Haryana water sharing issue?

It’s a difficult problem. So far no solution is in sight, but I am trying.

There are allegations against the government on social fronts, like the issue of minorities and Dalits etc, which are not addressed.

There is a lobby of Leftists and anti-Hindutwavadis organisations that do not like the BJP-RSS. Their biggest capital is to create fear among the Muslims, the Scheduled Tribes and the Dalits about the BJP. I want to ask you, you show me any scheme which has crores of beneficiaries, where we have taken any discriminatory discussion. It’s a business in Delhi, to try and prove that the BJP is anti-Muslim, anti-Dalit. All they want to do is prove that we are anti_muslim, anti-minority and anti-Dali.

But there is unrest even within the Hindu fold in BJP ruled states, like the Patidar agitation in Gujarat, the Marathas in Maharashtra, the Jats in Haryana…

You tell me one thing, weren’t there Gujjar agitations when the Congress was in power? Wasn’t there Maratha agitation during the Congress-NCP government (in Maharashtra)? Everything was peaceful before we came to power? These are social issues, these phenomena have been there for years. We have got these as a legacy, we did not create them. Take out a graph of any regime in the past and see. There are people do vote-bank politics of communalism and casteism, to show the BJP as a villain…call anyone wearing saffron to the TV studios, get them to say anything ulta-seedha and then bash him all day on TV.. they are called ‘BJP leaders’… They don’t belong to our party, even I don’t know them… but it’s all done in our name… humaare naam ka bill phado.

Those people trained in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Leftists, they can’t stand the fact that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister now and BJP-RSS is in power.

The inquiry in the latest riot in Maharashtra, near Pune (Bhima Koregaon) shows Naxalite leaders were behind it.

But even the government seems to be hostile towards its critics. Shouldn’t it show a big heart?

If the government didn’t have a big heart, the Prime Minister wouldn’t have gone to Pakistan uninvited. That is why we have declared ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. We wouldn’t have done this if we had a small heart.

It seems the government has a small heart. It is tang dil while engaging with opposition ideologies.

Our heart is big. But however big our heart may be, some people have kept their agenda intact.

You did not give the Leader of Opposition position to the Congress. Was it not small mindedness?

What did the Congress do? It framed people in false cases, misused the CBI, put innocent people in jail. What happened to Sadhvi (Pragya)? What happened to Colonel Purohit? And that Swamiji (Aseemanand)? They were framed. Whatever Congress does is not communal, not casteist and not small-mindedness? But no matter what happens in our regime, we are bashed.. what kind of media is this? Congress interfered in the judiciary, appointed its own people, all that is fine? Now the moment we talk about the system, we are being attacked.

But now the allegation is that the government is interfering in judiciary over judicial appointments …

Will appointments happen as per seniority or just like that? There were internal differences within the judiciary… there are rules of seniority.. I don’t want to comment on them… Is it good that four judges hold press conference against the Chief Justice of India? Is it good that the Congress accuses the Chief Justice, is that a good thing? You hold us responsible for everything, why don’t you write about those who are doing galat kaam?

Because you are the government.

And they are no one? They have no responsibility? Today they have stalled Parliament. The road accident bill is stuck.. thousands of people are dying in road accidents.. don’t they have a role?

You said you do as you say, but your government’s record is not impeccable on that front. For example, there were so many problems in the implementation of GST and Demonetisation.

First of all, you must rectify your views. People said bring GST so we brought GST. These are economic reforms. In any economic reform, there are problems in the beginning. We solved all the problems one by one. The problem that existed yesterday is not there today. And I think the economy is coming on track, it is becoming a No1 econnomy, No 2 is shutting down. You said stop black money. We did. Creation of black money has stopped. You can’t beat the drum from both sides. You said stop black money and bring GST. We brought GST and now you’re saying people are facing problems. Ab karein toh kya karein?

But demonetisation caused a lot of pain.

Yes it did. But the reform was in the interest of the country.

BJP seems to be focusing on Nehru a lot. In Gujarat it is Patel versus Nehru, in Karnataka it was Cariappa versus Nehru, in Bengal it is Bose versus Nehru. Will you fight the 2019 elections against Nehru?

We don’t say that. These things come up in discussions, you people write six columns and tv does two hour programmes on them. Everyone is running their own shop. Have we said one sentence about Nehru? Yes in public life there will be discussions on various issues. Like the economics and policies during Nehru’s time. Congress follows Nehru’s ideologies. Nehru ji got inspired by Russia and founded this country based on the Russian socialist-communist model. He made the public sector… everything the government will do. Slowly that collapsed. Investments worth six lakh crore rupees in the economy got shut down. Got bankrupt. So the opposition is against the policies, not against Nehru. Nehru was a big leader. And that’s why on the question of ideology, there is a difference of opinion, but there is no difference of the heart (mat-bhinnata hai, man-bhed nahin).

Nehru ji was a very good writer. I have read his book, ‘An Adventure in the Himalayas’. But Nehru’s economic policies caused great loss to the country.

What will be your election plank in 2019?

We will transform the country in five years. Will take the message of development to the people. A lot of people will be lifted from poverty and enter the middle class, that will be the result of our policies. Farmers will get water to irrigate their fields. The country will be free from fear, hunger, terror and corruption. And our country will be a power to reckon with in the world. We will fight on the basis if rashtravaad (nationalism). That is how we have always fought.

Will you ever return to state politics?

Never. Not even one per cent chance. Now that I have come to Delhi, there is no question of returning to Mumbai. Devendra ji (Fadnavis) is doing good work and I will support him. I will never do two things: I will never become the BKP president again and will never be a contender for CM. This I have decided.

Why is that?

I was innocent. Later there were many inquiries, many people asked me. The Congress party bashed me as much as it wanted. But in 2012 it gave a letter saying I had nothing to do with anything. That experience has hurt me. So I decided I will never be the party president.

But you are open to becoming the PM?

Not at all. I don’t even dream of it. I have got more than what my stature and standard deserve. Khaana-peena, mazaa karo… I am happy.

