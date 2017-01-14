Nitin Gadkari promises more roads worth Rs 50,000 crore to Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo) Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday promised more road projects worth Rs 50,000 crore to Arunachal Pradesh that will include a 1841-km frontier highway along the state’s international boundary with China. Inaugurating four highway projects worth Rs 935 crore that included the state’s first four-lane highway, Gadkari also said that there would be no dearth of funds for road infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

“All road projects in the state worth Rs 50,000 crore will be completed before the government at the Centre completes its first five-year term,” Gadkari said, promising to sanction Rs 50,000 crore more for a number of road projects submitted by the state government. These include include the 431-km east-west industrial corridor highway and a 1841-km frontier highway along India-China border, official sources in Itanagar said.

The 20-km four-lane highway constructed at a cost of Rs 476 crore that Gadkari inaugurated on Saturday in Itanagar connects Itanagar and Holongi, and will cut down travel distance between Itanagar and Guwahati by about 60 km. He also inaugurated a 50-km two-lane highway under NH-713A that was constructed at a cost of Rs 460 crore. The union minister also announced that work on the 31.50-km four-lane highway from Itanagar to Banderdewa under NH-415 would start by March 2017 with Rs 284 crore sanctioned for the first 12-km stretch from Itanagar to Naharlagun.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Pema Khandu said his government would implement these projects with full transparency and added that such assistance indicated the good faith the central government has for the state government.

“Though the state has abundant resources, it has not been able to convert these resources to revenue because of funds. With improved connectivity and good policies, the state will be able to generate revenue from its natural resources in the future,” Khandu said.

