Nitin Gadkari must apologise for remarks against Navy, says Congress

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The Congress on Friday sought an apology from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his controversial remarks against officials of the Indian Navy.

Questioning “why senior officials from the Indian Navy required to stay in south Mumbai”, the Union Shipping Minister had on Thursday stoked a controversy, stating that “not an inch” of land would be given to the Navy to build flats or quarters in the area. He had further said, “Actually, Navy is needed at the borders from where terrorists sneak in. Why does everyone (in the Navy) want to stay in South Mumbai? They (Navy) had come to me, asking for a plot (of land). I will not give even an inch of land. Please don’t come to me again.”

“Gadkari should apologise for insulting the Indian Navy by saying he will not give an inch of land to Navy officers in Mumbai and asking them to go on Pakistan border. We condemn these remarks,” said Sachin Sawant, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson.

With Gadkari’s public displeasure coming in the backdrop of the Indian Navy objecting to a permission for construction of a floating jetty at Nariman Point, the Congress has also sought a “probe” into why Gadkari was “pushing the plan for a floating hotel, despite security concerns raised by the defence personnel”.

Sawant alleged that even in the past, the Indian Navy had objected to construction of a helipad and projects for redevelopment citing security concerns, which had grown since the 26/11 terror attack. The Congress has alleged that Gadkari had “demoralised” Navy officials.

