Thirty-Two national waterways considered technically feasible for development

Union Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Source: PTI Photo) Union Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Source: PTI Photo)

As many as 32 new national waterways in the country have been considered technically feasible for development of shipping and navigation, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon inaugurate eight national waterways (NWs), Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari said during Question Hour. “Out of 106 newly-declared national waterways (NWs), 32 NWs are considered technically feasible so far. Out of these 32 NWs, the development of seven NWs has been approved,” he said.

The 32 NWs include Barak, Mandovi, Zuari, Kosi, Sunderban watersways, Subansiri, Mahanadi, Alappuzha-changanassery canal, Kottayam-Vaikom canal, Kabini, Mapusa, Dabhol creek, Savitri, Mahi, Narmada and Tapi.

Replying another question, Gadkari said expansion and modernisation of major ports in the country is an ongoing process to keep the ports abreast with new technologies and also to meet trade requirements.

The process involves construction of new berths and terminals, mechanisation of existing berths and terminals, capital dredging for deepening of drafts for attracting large vessels in port channels, road and rail connectivity and installation of vessel traffic management system.

The minister said as a result of these initiatives taken by the government, aggregate cargo handling capacity in major ports has expanded during the 12th Plan (2012-17) from 696.53 million tonnes per annum to 1065.83 million tonnes per annum while the cargo handled at major ports increased from 560.13 MT to 647.76 MT during the 12th Plan period.

The various mordernisation measures has enabled easy and smooth movement of goods at major ports, he said.

