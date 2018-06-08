Nitin Gadkari meets Salman, Salim Khan as part of ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ initiative

Nitin Gadkari at Salim Khan’s residence in Mumbai. (Source: ANI) Nitin Gadkari at Salim Khan’s residence in Mumbai. (Source: ANI)

Continuing the recently launched “Sampark for Samarthan” initiative by the BJP, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari met veteran Bollywood script writer Salim Khan and his son, actor Salman Khan, at their residence in Mumbai. Launched in May, the initiative was devised to generate awareness about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s achievements over the last four years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched the contact programme after the NDA government completed four years.

Salman and his father was present for Modi’s swearing in as prime minister and the actor has also visited the Prime Minister in Delhi. Salman had also attended an event in 2014 after Modi had been declared the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate.

BJP president Amit Shah also met several leaders including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, industrialist Ratan Tata, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh Badal and former athlete Milkha Singh as part of the initiative.

Ahead of the 2019 polls, Shah aims to reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, whereas each BJP worker is expected to contact at least 10 people.

About 4,000 senior party workers, including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states, will carry out the campaign to meet more than one lakh well-known personalities to discuss the Modi government’s achievements.

