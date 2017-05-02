Gadkari lays foundation stone of four-lane Pinjore bypass, announces more projects

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Manohar Lal look at a model of the bypass at Pinjore on Monday. Jaipal Singh Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Manohar Lal look at a model of the bypass at Pinjore on Monday. Jaipal Singh

UNION MINISTER for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone of four-lane Pinjore Bypass Surajpur-Sukhomajri project from National Highway-22 to NH-21A linking Himachal’s industrial town of Baddi. He announced several projects while accepting almost all the demands related to national and state highways passing through Haryana.

The foundation stone of the Rs 140-crore project was laid near Rampur Shivdi village, Jhajjra bridge, on National Highway-22 in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Referring to Yamuna river, Gadkari announced that after Punjab and Maharashtra, Haryana would also get amphibious vehicles capable of running on road and water as well.

In his around 18-minute-long speech, the Union minister said he had accepted all the demands of Haryana related to national and state highways, and declared that roads linking Yamunanagar to Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh) and Handesra to Kala Amb (Himachal) would be national highways and would be made four-lane. He criticised the previous UPA government for slow pace of construction work on national and state highways.

The other announcements included construction of an underpass at Dhakal village in Jind district, one-time improvement work of bypass section of NH-10, 65, 71 and 73 at a cost of Rs 170 crore, elevated flyover on NH-2 (Delhi-Agra) from Agra Chowk, Alaudpur Chowk to Delhi Chowk in Palwal town, Sohna bypass on NH-71B, eastern bypass of Karnal subject to the condition that 50 per cent land cost will be shared by Haryana.

Three underpasses on NH-10 — Bahadurgarh-Baldi road, Balour Mod and Rohtak chowk — and two underpasses on NH-71 — Dujana and Silani chowk on Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway — will be made.

Gadkari urged the state government to help in land acquisition for Delhi-Yamunanagar Expressway that will link Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. He said to bring down pollution in Delhi, e-vehicles would be operated in Haryana.

The 65 per cent work of Eastern Peripheral Expressway, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, has already been completed. This project will help divert traffic from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir currently passing through Delhi while travelling between these states. This would reduce vehicle pressure up to 50 per cent on Delhi, besides the pollution.

CM Khattar and local MP Rattan Lal Kataria, too, spoke on the occasion.

