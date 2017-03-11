Nitin Gadkari emphasises on social changes to transform society

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that social changes are more important than change of power to transform the society. Nation building is above politics and electoral system. Positive and collective efforts should be made to bring about changes in the society, he said at a programme in Jaipur. “We have achieved self-governance (Swaraj) but are yet to get good governance (suraj). We have to make efforts in this direction. The government is progressive and a change can be felt in the country,” Gadkari said.

Elaborating on secularism, he said the government can be secular but an individual cannot. Indian culture has the power to show the right path to the world. Despite poverty and lack of education, value-based Indian social system keeps the society unified and strong, the Union minister said. The country is progressing rapidly in the field of research, science and technology, he said. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasaundhara Raje, state transport minister Yunus Khan and others were also present on the occasion.