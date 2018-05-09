Govt contemplates allowing youth aged 16-18 years to drive electric scooters

Nitin Gadkari also informed the government has approved green licence plates for electric vehicles in the country, adding that notification in this regard would be issued in a week. Nitin Gadkari also informed the government has approved green licence plates for electric vehicles in the country, adding that notification in this regard would be issued in a week.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the government was contemplating allowing youth aged 16-18 years to drive electric scooters. The minister also said that the government has approved green licence plates for electric vehicles in the country, adding that notification in this regard would be issued in a week.

Private electric cars will have white font numbers on green licence plates while taxis will have numbers in yellow font, said Gadkari, adding that the government was planning to mandate taxi aggregators to have a certain percentage of electric vehicles.

On May 2, the Supreme Court had suggested that the Centre should encourage the use of electric cars in the country when the latter voiced its helplessness about rising diesel prices and exacerbating pollution. The apex court asked carmakers to switch to electric mobility soon. The top court was informed that as many as 22 electric cars by various manufacturers will make its market launch soon.

In Febraury, Gadkari had inaugurated Electronic Vehicle (EV) charging points at the Niti Aayog premises in New Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

