Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar meets Arunachal Pradesh Governor

New vice chairman of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar along with CEO Amitabh Kant in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) New vice chairman of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar along with CEO Amitabh Kant in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Niti Aayog Vice-chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar today called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra at Raj Bhavan here, and discussed issues pertaining to connectivity, security, health and education.

During the meeting, the governor said that the border state needs more support than other states in the region due to its inherent peculiarities, a Raj Bhawan statement said. Mishra stressed on special aid and assistance from Niti Aayog to address the issues of security, connectivity, communication and projects for enhancement of the revenue in the state.

The governor also advocated for technical and financial assistance to the state to harness its potential in hydropower, tourism, horticulture and organic produces. “Arunachal Pradesh wants to be a contributing state in the development of the nation, therefore Niti Aayog should facilitate its time bound development,” the governor said.

