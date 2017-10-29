#CoalBuryingGoa
Niti Aayog to finalise National Energy Policy soon

The Aayog had released the draft National Energy Policy in June this year.

Government think-tank Niti Aayog will soon finalise the National Energy Policy (NEP) and take it to the Union Cabinet, a top official said. The Aayog had released the draft National Energy Policy in June this year. “We will finalise the National Energy Policy in the next 10 days and will send it to the Cabinet,” the Niti Aayog official told PTI.

In its draft report, the government think tank has said that India’s energy demand is likely to soar around three times by 2040, leading to increase in overall primary energy imports. It had also made a case for a single regulator to govern India’s energy market to make ‘India’s economy energy ready’ by the year 2040.

Another senior Niti Aayog official said the Aayog has finalised National Medical Commission Bill (NMC), 2016 and has sent it to the Cabinet.

Last year, a high-level committee, headed by the then Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya, looked into the issue of poor regulation of medical education by Medical Council of India (MCI) and had proposed replacing MCI with NMC.

