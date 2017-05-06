Niti Aayog to discuss development schemes with Uttar Pradesh government on May 10

Niti Aayog. (File Photo) Niti Aayog. (File Photo)

A high-level delegation of government think tank Niti Aayog will be visiting Lucknow on May 10 to hold discussions with the Uttar Pradesh government on various schemes pertaining to development. Giving details about the visit, UP cabinet minister Sidhartha Nath Singh said that the vice-chairman of Niti Aayog, Arvind Panagariya, will be visiting Lucknow along with a high-powered delegation on May 10.

The issues that will come up for discussion and presentation are – Transforming Uttar Pradesh: An overview; Agriculture: Doubling farmer’s income; Ease of doing business; Improving health outcomes; Nutrition; Rural development, water & sanitation and Education. Discussions will be held with the team of Niti Aayog on budgetary provisions, capacity enhancement, implementation and improvement of various schemes and better departmental co-ordination.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now