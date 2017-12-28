NITI Aayog to also focus on non-communicable diseases, says Dr Paul

Dr Vinod K Paul, member (health and nutrition), Niti Aayog, said on Wednesday that the Aayog was planning to expand its area of focus beyond primary healthcare by including non-communicable diseases under its ambit.

Paul, who was visiting the city to be part of the 83rd Anniversary General Meeting Programme of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) on Wednesday, said more efforts were being taken to strengthen primary healthcare sector in the country.

Paul told The Indian Express, “So far, the focus has been on maternal health and the health of newborn babies. It was a selective approach. But now, we wish to adopt a comprehensive approach,” adding that non-communicable diseases and illnesses are common among the elderly.

During the event, he also discussed the numerous policies recently introduced but the focus largely remained on interventions based on immunisation programmes. “But since 2003, the burden of non-communicable diseases has been increasing exponentially and we unfortunately, have not made significant investments in this area,” he said.

He added that if there were no measures adopted immediately, India’s health picture would be worrying in the coming two decades.

Offering possible reasons for the failed policy implementation, he said, “Despite having policies, sometimes there are no strategies in place and little or no support from state governments at an implementation stage. This, when supplemented by lack of capacity building, hampers the policy implementation.”

Pointing out the urgent need to bridge the existing gap between clinical scientists (medical scientists) and scientists from pure sciences, the NITI Aayog member called for greater inclusiveness.

During his talk on ‘Policy Making in Health’, the pediatrician lauded some health interventions programmes like the National Rural Health Mission, which was later renamed as the National Health Mission by the present government.

He said, “This has been one of the most effective missions undertaken in the country and even the present government is fully committed by providing more resources and commitment.”

