NITI Aayog prepares draft note on light weight body armours

Government think tank NITI Aayog has prepared a draft note on “incentivising” domestic manufacturing of light weight body armours for the army and para-military forces. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had asked the NITI Aayog to prepare a roadmap on the possibility of encouraging production of home-made light weight body armours.

NITI Aayog has consulted stakeholders like industries which are engaged in research as well as para military forces and armed forces, a senior government official told PTI.

The idea has been mooted apparently because the bullet proof vests and helmets in use currently by the Indian forces are very heavy, causing a lot of discomfort and leaving the personnel at a disadvantage during an encounter with heavily-armed terrorists.

Although, India is a major producer and exporter of body armour, its own security forces are many a time deprived of such equipment, particularly the light weight ones.

As per an estimate, there is a requirement of over 50,000 bullet proof kits for the police force in the country.

According to some reports, Indian firms export bullet proof vests and helmets to over 230 forces in over 100 countries, including the UK, Germany and Spain.

Indian companies like Kanpur-based MKU and Tata Advanced Materials export body armour to armed forces around the world.

If the light weight bullet proof vests and helmets are produced in bulk within the country, it will ensure low-cost supplies and end to the endless wait for foreign vendors to supply the equipment.

