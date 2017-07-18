NITI Aayog plans to develop marine fisheries

Niti Ayog building in New Delhi Niti Ayog building in New Delhi

The NITI Aayog has asked the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in Kochi to initiate a string of programmes for the development of marine fisheries in the country. CMFRI director A. Gopalakrishnan has been asked to prepare a National Marine Fisheries Index (NMFI) to derive a comparative picture of marine fisheries development across maritime states, including the Andaman and Nicobar and the Lakshadweep islands.

The decision was taken at an interaction here between Gopalakrishnan and Manash Choudhury, Deputy Advisor (Fisheries), NITI Aayog.

Choudhury has asked the CMFRI to formulate a National Marine Fisheries Action Plan (NMFAP) covering all the maritime states and the islands following an alignment with the “Sagarmala”, a programme of the Centre to boost the blue economy growth centreing on the improvement in coastal logistics, skill development etc, said a CMFRI statement on Tuesday.

Choudhury said the action plan needs to be prepared based on the prospects and limitations of marine living resources and environmental factors in coastal states.

“Large scale investments are required to fully exploit the potential of marine fisheries resources available in the sector, giving due weightage to sustainable growth,” said Choudhury to the CMFRI officials.

“The CMFRI may find ways and means to overcome the impediments which limit the private investments in mariculture and similar activities,” he added.

Choudhury also pointed out that the coastal state-wise marine fisheries policy briefs, presently being prepared by the CMFRI, has an important role in developing strategies for enhancing marine capture fisheries production in the country.

“CMFRI may complete the exercise at the earliest, giving due emphasis on factors such as income, infrastructure, fishing facilities and availability of resources and it may also be ensured that the briefs are in synergy with the basic spirit of the National Marine Fisheries Policy-2016, recently introduced by the Central Government,” he said.

