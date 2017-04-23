‘GST will reflect spirit of one nation, one aspiration’: Top 10 points from PM Modi’s Niti Aayog meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The landmark GST legislation will reflect the spirit of “one nation, one aspiration, one determination,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he addressed the third meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog on Sunday. The prime minister also said the vision of ‘New India’ can only be realised through the combined efforts and cooperation of all the states, adding that Niti Aayog’s long, medium and short term action plans would benefit all the states.

Talking about GST, PM Modi said the unanimity on the landmark legislation will be remembered in history as a great illustration of cooperative federalism. He added that the GST shows the strength and resolve of the federal structure.

Here are 10 developments from PM Modi’s Niti Aayog meeting Modi:

1. The vision of “New India” can only come into reality with the combined effort and cooperation of all states and Chief Ministers. PM Modi thanked all the ministers for coming on one platform for the cause keeping aside their ideological and political differences.

2. It is the collective responsibility of this gathering to envision the India of 2022 – the 75th anniversary of independence – and see how we can swiftly move forward to achieve these goals, said PM Modi.

3. Remembering the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on the centenary of the Champaran Satyagraha, Modi said that NITI Aayog has been taking steps to transform India. Modi also mentioned that the government, private sector and civil society need to work together.

4. The strength of the NITI Aayog was in its ideas rather than its administrative or financial control, adding that CMs did not have to come for approval of budget or plans.

5. NITI Aayog had gone beyond relying on government inputs and taken on board a number of outside specialists, subject experts and young professionals; and states can also contribute to policy formulation, said the prime minister. Taking the example of e-NAM, Modi thanked the State CMs saying that their sub-groups had given vital inputs on subjects such as Centrally Sponsored Schemes, Swachh Bharat, Skill Development and Digital payments.

6. The fund allocation to states has been increased by 40 per cent in between 2014-15 and 2016-17, however, the percentage of funds dropped down to 25 percent from earlier 25 percent.

7. The Prime Minister urged the states to fasten the capital expenditure and infrastructure creation.

8. Earlier, budgeted scheme funds were generally not approved by Parliament till May, after which they would be communicated to states and ministries. By that time, the monsoon arrived. Hence the best working season for schemes was typically lost, said PM Modi.

8. Several important items of expenditure were included as ‘non-plan’ and hence neglected. Hereafter, the emphasis would be on distinguishing between development and welfare expenditure on one hand, and administrative overheads on the other, PM Modi said.

9. Niti-Aayog is now paddling up on a 15-year long term vision, seven-year medium term strategy and three-year action agenda, said PM, adding that it will need the support of the states.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 5:37 pm

