NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod Paul wins global award

NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod Paul was awarded the Ihsan Dogramaci Family Health Foundation Prize by the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) at its session in Geneva. Dr Paul, a former professor at AIIMS, Delhi, is the first Indian to win the award that recognises work in the field of family health.

He will be conferred the prize formally at a World Health Assembly event in May. The WHO Board resolution recognises Dr Paul as an internationally renowned researcher, clinician, educator and public health advocate in the area of family health.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App