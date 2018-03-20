NITI Aayog made superficial observations: Gujarat govt

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar played down his remark, saying that Gujarat has done well to allocate more budgetary resources for social sector schemes in 2018-19 financial year (File) NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar played down his remark, saying that Gujarat has done well to allocate more budgetary resources for social sector schemes in 2018-19 financial year (File)

A day after NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said that Gujarat lagged behind in health and education, the state government told the Assembly that the Aayog “made some superficial observations” and if required “necessary changes” will be made to improve the situation in the two sectors.

Meanwhile in Delhi, Kumar played down his remark, saying that Gujarat has done well to allocate more budgetary resources for social sector schemes in 2018-19 financial year. In a reply to a question by Radhanpur MLA Alpesh Thakor, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “NITI Aayog has made some superficial observations.

We will study those observations, and if some changes are required to be made, then it will be done.” “I had stated that Gujarat has done well to allocate more budgetary resources for 2018-19 for the social sectors,” Kumar said, adding that Gujarat has not lagged behind in health and education.

